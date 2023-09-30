September 30, 2023 at 2:37 pm

‘It’s on every single bottle! What has been going on?’ People Can’t Stop Stealing Testers From Ulta Beauty So They’re Marking All Their Products With Anti-Theft Messages

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

Wow! This is so wild. We know that theft has been on the rise out there, but this is kind of nuts.

One Alta Beauty store has become so desperate to stop thieves it’s asking them politely to stop stealing!

This TikTok video shows little messages, including “Don’t steal plz” on tester bottles of perfume.

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

Some folks posted in response that they were actually worried that Ulta would soon stop offering testers for customers to sample fragrances.

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

Yeah… put it back fam.

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

And one poster stated they knew of one store that already had cut testers from their store!

How are we supposed to check we smell good?!

Here’s the full clip here:

@auntiebrittt

ulta is wore out 😂. #perfumetok #perfumetiktok #fragrancetok #goodgirlglam #ulta

♬ original sound – auntiebrittt

And y’all were NOT impressed with the tester thieves:

But this poster thinks the polite message ain’t gonna achieve much!

Screenshot 2023 09 30 at 12.09.13 AM Its on every single bottle! What has been going on? People Cant Stop Stealing Testers From Ulta Beauty So Theyre Marking All Their Products With Anti Theft Messages

And concern testers will be resigned to history!

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

Oooooh – this poster claims they’re already gone in one store!!!

Source: TikTok/@auntiebrittt

Yeah… don’t steal.

Thank you.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter