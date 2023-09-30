‘It’s on every single bottle! What has been going on?’ People Can’t Stop Stealing Testers From Ulta Beauty So They’re Marking All Their Products With Anti-Theft Messages
by Laura Lynott
Wow! This is so wild. We know that theft has been on the rise out there, but this is kind of nuts.
One Alta Beauty store has become so desperate to stop thieves it’s asking them politely to stop stealing!
This TikTok video shows little messages, including “Don’t steal plz” on tester bottles of perfume.
Some folks posted in response that they were actually worried that Ulta would soon stop offering testers for customers to sample fragrances.
Yeah… put it back fam.
And one poster stated they knew of one store that already had cut testers from their store!
How are we supposed to check we smell good?!
Here’s the full clip here:
And y’all were NOT impressed with the tester thieves:
But this poster thinks the polite message ain’t gonna achieve much!
And concern testers will be resigned to history!
Oooooh – this poster claims they’re already gone in one store!!!
Yeah… don’t steal.
Thank you.