September 14, 2023 at 8:47 pm

‘Reasons not to own a vending machine.’ Walmart Workers Shows How To “Hack” A Vending Machine

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

I’ve always heard that the vending machine business is a pretty lucrative one, but after seeing this video, I’m not so sure…

And I’m willing to bet that people who actually DO own vending machines are not happy that the video you’re about to see went viral.

The TikTok video shows a worker at Walmart using a tape measurer to easily grab items from a vending machine.

The text overlay on the video reads, ”Reasons not to own a vending machine.”

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

A man in the video crouched down in front of the machine and used the tape measurer to score a bag of chips for free.

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

Someone off-camera said, “Can you get a Snickers too?”

The man then got two Snickers bars for his pal.

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

Check out the video and see what you think.

@quedizzlee Educational purposes #fyp #crazyworld #viral ♬ original sound – Que

Here’s what people had to say.

This TikTokker thinks measuring tape stock is going way UP.

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

Another viewer learned something new from this video.

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

And one TikTokker will now carry a measuring tape everywhere they go.

Source: TikTok/@quedizzlee

The moral to the story? People can steal things from a vending machine with a tape measure.

Do with this information what you will. 😉

