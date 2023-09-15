‘Reasons not to own a vending machine.’ Walmart Workers Shows How To “Hack” A Vending Machine
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve always heard that the vending machine business is a pretty lucrative one, but after seeing this video, I’m not so sure…
And I’m willing to bet that people who actually DO own vending machines are not happy that the video you’re about to see went viral.
The TikTok video shows a worker at Walmart using a tape measurer to easily grab items from a vending machine.
The text overlay on the video reads, ”Reasons not to own a vending machine.”
A man in the video crouched down in front of the machine and used the tape measurer to score a bag of chips for free.
Someone off-camera said, “Can you get a Snickers too?”
The man then got two Snickers bars for his pal.
Check out the video and see what you think.
Here’s what people had to say.
The moral to the story? People can steal things from a vending machine with a tape measure.
Do with this information what you will. 😉