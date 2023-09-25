‘Why don’t they just pay their freaking employees?’ Customer Points Out Company That Makes $901 Million A Year Still Asks For Tips
by Laura Lynott
This mom has had enough!
She’s just trying to feed her kid a takeaway when she’s got a hectic day – but the TIPS are ruining it!
TikToker @allithatglitters asked her followers, “Do you remember when you could go to a place like Mo’s or Subway or Jersey Mike’s and they didn’t flip the thing around and ask you to tip them? Like you could, if you wanted to. They’d have like a jar. If you had a couple bucks, you’d just throw it in there. And now they always just flip around the signs, like 15, 20, 25 percent.”
Yeah, where’d the jar go?
She continued, “I just looked up what Mo’s, the revenue was last year. And it was $901 million. But yet, here I am, broke, trying to get a freaking cheese quesadilla for my kid because I’m at work today, until 5. And my Mo’s came out to $35 for me and my son. He got just a little cheese quesadilla and some queso. And I got a stack thing. And then I had to tip on top of that, which is fine. But now I feel it’s required and I’m like why don’t they just pay their freaking employees?”
And NOW she goes all detective on this plot!
She said the company had more than 13,000 employees, the average revenue per employee is $67,000.
“And I bet locally they make between $10 and $12 an hour,” she said.
“What is wrong with this America?!” she said.
And we agree – it has got very hard for families during inflation!
Watch the full clip here:
@allithatglitters
Companies need to pay their employees. #moes #over30 #millennial #economy #inflation #money
Here’s what folks thought of the tip situation:
Some people just won’t pay carry out!
Ouch, another non tipper.
Thoughts on franchises…
Only one solution… bring back the jar!