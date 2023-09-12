‘Scammers are getting smarter. It’s not my fault.’ A Retail Worker Said She Accepted A Fake $100 Bill Twice
by Matthew Gilligan
Enough with the counterfeit money, already!
You can see how that has to be pretty frustrating for retail workers, right?
Well, a woman named Angie gave viewers a reality check and showed what she has to deal with at her job where she works the register.
She ended up accepting the same $100 bill not once, but twice on the job and her co-workers aren’t letting her forget about it.
The text overlay on her video reads, “When my coworkers keep bringing up the fact that I basically helped scammers steal from my job not once but TWICE, and then they continue to tape up the fake $100 dollar bill I accepted.”
Angie said, “Have some compassion. This really affects people.”
And her description reads, “Scammers are getting smarter, OK. It’s not my fault.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
Nobody should be embarrassed about being scammed, especially from good counterfeits.
Keep your chin up, kid!