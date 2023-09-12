September 12, 2023 at 4:22 am

‘Scammers are getting smarter. It’s not my fault.’ A Retail Worker Said She Accepted A Fake $100 Bill Twice

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

Enough with the counterfeit money, already!

You can see how that has to be pretty frustrating for retail workers, right?

Well, a woman named Angie gave viewers a reality check and showed what she has to deal with at her job where she works the register.

She ended up accepting the same $100 bill not once, but twice on the job and her co-workers aren’t letting her forget about it.

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

The text overlay on her video reads, “When my coworkers keep bringing up the fact that I basically helped scammers steal from my job not once but TWICE, and then they continue to tape up the fake $100 dollar bill I accepted.”

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

Angie said, “Have some compassion. This really affects people.”

And her description reads, “Scammers are getting smarter, OK. It’s not my fault.”

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

Let’s take a look at her video.

@angierrez scammers are getting smarter okay its not my fault😞 #fypシ ♬ HAVE SOME COMPASSION – Khloe Kardashian fan

Now check out what folks had to say about it.

One viewer said they don’t have to deal with this at their job.

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

Another individual said they still mark bills and get a manager.

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

And one TikTokker said they’d quit if this happened to them.

Source: TikTok/@angierrez

Nobody should be embarrassed about being scammed, especially from good counterfeits.

Keep your chin up, kid!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter