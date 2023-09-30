‘She started yelling and screaming about calling the cops.’ A Mechanic Got Petty Revenge On A Customer Who Wouldn’t Let Him Do His Job
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… never, EVER mess with a mechanic. They can make your life a living hell!
So the best course of action is to just smile, nod your head, and pay them for their services.
Or you might end up getting a little revenge exacted on you AND your vehicle.
Check out this story and see what you think.
“What do you mean I can’t drive my car?”
“I’ve been a mechanic my entire working life so far, and this is one of my favorite experiences.
I had a customer come in complaining about a vibration. I put the vehicle on the lift and checked the front end. I found a nearly broken tie rod and a faulty rack and pinion. So basically the passenger side front wheel was not fully secured to the steering system and would soon break and cause the wheel to be completely disconnected from the steering.
I told the customer how much the repair would be and told her it was unsafe to drive. She asked me to put it back together so she could leave. I told her that I could not do that because if it broke after I let her leave, I could be held liable. She started yelling and screaming about calling the cops and suing me and how her cousins brother knows a guy who’s related to the chief of police and I’ll be arrested.
She calls the police and they come out, I show the officers the vehicle and they understood the safety concern. They told me to just put the car down and let her leave. I did and even made her sign a statement declining crucial safety repairs.
She left with the most “haha, I told you so” smug grin on her face… Until she left the property, got pulled over and her car impounded.
They also gave her a ticket for reckless driving.
I was so happy seeing her car get towed.”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person said this was the outcome they were hoping for.
Another reader said the cops were only protecting her and the public.
And this Reddit user said this might have even saved some lives.
Pro tip… don’t ever scream at anybody who has their safety in your hands.