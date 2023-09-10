September 10, 2023 at 7:31 am

Woman Shows Sam’s Club Meal Prep Tip That Makes 5 Meals For Just $26

by Laura Lynott

Who knew we could save a fortune by popping by Sam’s Club!

This clever shopper took to TikTok and showed a video of herself buying and prepping for five days worth of meals!

She picks up some delish looking packs of chicken, brussels sprouts and some fancy potato dish.

She told her followers:  “A lot of people don’t know this but you can make meals from Sam’s Club.”

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

And five meals cost her JUST $26!!!

Especially with all of this inflation going on these days, this hack is amazing!

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

Best part about this? The meals are just 460 calories apiece!

Nice!

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

But some posters responding didn’t see how they could do like this woman and eat the SAME meal five nights in a row, regardless of the savings!

Watch the full video here:

@d_shaba

Meal preps from @Sam’s Club

♬ original sound – Candy Boulevard LLC

Here’s what folks thought of this food-saving hack!

Some people were too busy laughing at the pronunciation of the potato dish!

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

But others felt there were other costs involved…

Photo Credit: TikTok

While others thought it was a great savings.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go get those cheap meals, fam!

