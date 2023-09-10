Woman Shows Sam’s Club Meal Prep Tip That Makes 5 Meals For Just $26
by Laura Lynott
Who knew we could save a fortune by popping by Sam’s Club!
This clever shopper took to TikTok and showed a video of herself buying and prepping for five days worth of meals!
She picks up some delish looking packs of chicken, brussels sprouts and some fancy potato dish.
She told her followers: “A lot of people don’t know this but you can make meals from Sam’s Club.”
And five meals cost her JUST $26!!!
Especially with all of this inflation going on these days, this hack is amazing!
Best part about this? The meals are just 460 calories apiece!
Nice!
But some posters responding didn’t see how they could do like this woman and eat the SAME meal five nights in a row, regardless of the savings!
Watch the full video here:
@d_shaba
Meal preps from @Sam’s Club
Here’s what folks thought of this food-saving hack!
Some people were too busy laughing at the pronunciation of the potato dish!
But others felt there were other costs involved…
While others thought it was a great savings.
Go get those cheap meals, fam!