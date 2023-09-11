September 11, 2023 at 2:57 pm

‘So I called and bluffed canceling.’ A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokCheapWiFi So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Does $10 WiFi sound great, or what?

You better believe it does!

And a woman named Elise shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers how she ended up getting her Xfinity bill lowered in a major way.

In her viral video, Elise said, “My promotion deal for Xfinity expired, and I went from paying $60 a month to paying $90 a month.

She continued, “So I called and bluffed canceling; they brought it down to $40.”

And Elise decided to go even further.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.29.23 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

She continued, “And then I applied for the ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, and that’s a $30 a month credit, so now I’m paying $10 a month for Xfinity. The speeds are the same.”

Elise said she also did the same thing with her power company, Amazon, and ever the local public transit company.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.29.33 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Elise said, “All of this to say if you are being exploited for your labor, and you are low income, or if you’re on SNAP, I highly recommend that you look into the resources available for you in your community and you take full advantage of them.”

Sounds like she really knows what’s going on.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.29.43 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@myfriendelise Any other tips to #savethatmoney ♬ original sound – Elise Warren

Here’s how people reacted.

This person said they want to do this, but…

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.30.21 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said this does actually work.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.30.30 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker is definitely going to do this.

Good luck!

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.30.36 PM So I called and bluffed canceling. A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Gotta try this one, for sure!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter