‘So I called and bluffed canceling.’ A Woman Talked About A Hack That Allows Her To Only Pay $10 A Month For Internet
by Matthew Gilligan
Does $10 WiFi sound great, or what?
You better believe it does!
And a woman named Elise shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers how she ended up getting her Xfinity bill lowered in a major way.
In her viral video, Elise said, “My promotion deal for Xfinity expired, and I went from paying $60 a month to paying $90 a month.
She continued, “So I called and bluffed canceling; they brought it down to $40.”
And Elise decided to go even further.
She continued, “And then I applied for the ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, and that’s a $30 a month credit, so now I’m paying $10 a month for Xfinity. The speeds are the same.”
Elise said she also did the same thing with her power company, Amazon, and ever the local public transit company.
Elise said, “All of this to say if you are being exploited for your labor, and you are low income, or if you’re on SNAP, I highly recommend that you look into the resources available for you in your community and you take full advantage of them.”
Sounds like she really knows what’s going on.
Take a look at her video.
@myfriendelise Any other tips to #savethatmoney ♬ original sound – Elise Warren
Here’s how people reacted.
This person said they want to do this, but…
Another viewer said this does actually work.
And this TikTokker is definitely going to do this.
Good luck!
Gotta try this one, for sure!