‘Let’s replace our CEOs instead.’ The “Angry Ikea Guy” Gives Hilarious Takes On Artificial Intelligence Replacing Jobs

by Matthew Gilligan

Scott Seiss is a comedian who has a large Twitter following and is also sometimes called “The Angry Retail Guy” for his rants about different companies, including one about IKEA that got a lot of attention.

Recently, Seiss posted another video where he vented about what he thinks about AI. In the video, Seiss said that he thinks CEOs should be replaced by artificial intelligence instead of employees.

He said, “That would save a lot of money. Actually, AI is too advanced for that job.”

Then he added, “Or, you know what, go ahead and use AI. I give it about a week before it gains sentience and realizes you’re underpaying it too, and joins everyone else on the picket line.”

Check out his video.

And here’s how people responded.

This person was thankful for what he had to say.

Another person agreed and thinks this idea would work.

This individual had a different reaction and thinks that CEOs actually get paid fairly for the work they do.

This guy really is hilarious.

Bravo!

