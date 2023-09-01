‘Let’s replace our CEOs instead.’ The “Angry Ikea Guy” Gives Hilarious Takes On Artificial Intelligence Replacing Jobs
by Matthew Gilligan
Scott Seiss is a comedian who has a large Twitter following and is also sometimes called “The Angry Retail Guy” for his rants about different companies, including one about IKEA that got a lot of attention.
Recently, Seiss posted another video where he vented about what he thinks about AI. In the video, Seiss said that he thinks CEOs should be replaced by artificial intelligence instead of employees.
He said, “That would save a lot of money. Actually, AI is too advanced for that job.”
Then he added, “Or, you know what, go ahead and use AI. I give it about a week before it gains sentience and realizes you’re underpaying it too, and joins everyone else on the picket line.”
Check out his video.
“Let’s replace all of our employees with A.I.” pic.twitter.com/UuWgkYXIHh
— Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) July 27, 2023
And here’s how people responded.
This person was thankful for what he had to say.
THANK YOU SCOTT! We needed this shit.
— Antonio Sánchez-Migallón Jiménez (@MrKaytos) July 27, 2023
Another person agreed and thinks this idea would work.
Honestly yeah. Make AI to replace bosses and CEOs. Would work great for people who’ve got creative ideas, but can’t figure out how to run the business side of things.
— ThatElfNerd | Vtuber ~COMMISSIONS OPEN~ (@ThatElfNerd) July 28, 2023
This individual had a different reaction and thinks that CEOs actually get paid fairly for the work they do.
HOT TAKE: CEO’s are often fairly compensated. Some are essentially steering Trillion-dollar Ocean Liners. Imagine if one CEO can steer 1% better than the next CEO, that can equate to $10 Billion in shareholder value! In a free market, companies will pay competitive wages
— Deezy.eth (@deezy_BTC) July 27, 2023
This guy really is hilarious.
Bravo!
