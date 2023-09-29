September 29, 2023 at 12:36 pm

The Hilarious “Planet of the Bass” Videos Kept Switching Out Singers And People Loved The Comedy

If you didn’t hear the song “Planet of the Bass” this summer and you didn’t see the accompanying video, were you really even living?

The parody song by comedian Kyle Gordon took social media by storm and got all kinds of people excited because it was the perfect throwback to the days of 1990s Eurodance craze.

Here’s a refresher of what the original hit looked and sounded like.

@kylegordonisgreat

Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) #djcrazytimes #eurodance #90s #dancemusic #edm #funny #funnyvideos #funnytiktok

♬ Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) – Kyle Gordon

But then another video was released and people on social media are perplexed because a key element of the original video is missing: the blonde woman, Ms. Biljana Electronica?

The new video features a different woman who is a brunette.

Take a look below.

And you better believe that folks out there made their feelings known about this development!

One person said they are worried about Biljana’s safety.

Another person shared a meme that perfectly encapsulates the wacky lyrics that showed up in Eurodance songs in the 1990s.

But they got their point across…

This social media user actually thinks replacing her at the height of success is peak Europop behavior.

And this person agreed that another element of the new song is just how it’s done in the Europop universe.

So what ended up happening?

Yet ANOTHER video got put out and there was yet ANOTHER woman…

@kylegordonisgreat

Full song make a release next week – Aug 15! #djcrazytimes #eurodance #dancemusic #edm #funny #funnyvideos #funnytiktok

♬ Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) – Kyle Gordon

But once the final video got released, thankfully Biljana was back.

Take a look…

This was such a fun ride!

Thank you Kyle Gordon for all the laughs!

