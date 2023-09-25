‘The results of my first ever job search.’ A Job Listing Wants 20 Years Of Experience But Only Pays $15 An Hour
by Matthew Gilligan
The nerve of some companies out there hiring folks for jobs, am I right?
Some of these folks must be out of their minds!
You’d think that the more experience you have, the more you’ll be paid…but we all know it doesn’t always work that way.
A woman shard a video on TikTok that showed a job listing that is pretty mind-blowing.
The job in the ad is for a project management role and it says the right candidate must have 20 years of experience.
And the pay is between $15 and $20 an hour.
Doh!
The text overlay on the video says it all…is this a joke?!?!
It sure sounds like one…
Check out the video.
@em.hudss
Throwback to the results of my first ever job search 🥴
What a wild world we live in right now.
Know your worth!