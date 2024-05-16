Her Brother Wants His Kids To Be Allowed At Her Wedding, But She Refuses To Make An Exception To Her “No Kids” Rule
You know that things have to be pretty bad if someone doesn’t invite one of their siblings to their wedding.
In fact, I think that usually means that things are downright UGLY.
But that’s what happened in this story from Reddit, and the woman who wrote it wants to know if she’s wrong.
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my brother he cannot come to my wedding?
“I (32F) and my fiance (30M) are getting married in three months. We’ve done some major and minor planning, including rules.
We specifically want NO kids at the wedding.
My brother (35M) and I have always been close we’ve gotten through a lot together, he has two amazing kids (2 and 3).
I couldn’t be any happier to be their aunt.
Their mother has had issues with substance abuse so she isn’t in their lives, my brother raises the kids by himself, which is convenient because he has an at home job.
She’s standing by her rule.
Me and my fiancee decided we did not want any kids at our wedding because we were going to be drinking, partying, and other stuff I personally wouldn’t want kids to be around.
We’ve also had struggles trying to have children of our own, and I recently had a miscarriage in February.
The miscarriage was devastating, of course my brother was there to comfort me but the sight of my nieces shattered me even more.
I asked him to not bring them around me for a while.
He didn’t respond to that well and stopped visiting me at all, he said via text messages “If your own nieces cannot come, neither will I.”
Things have gotten ugly.
My fiance said it was okay to ask for no kids to be around, but my parents were frustrated.
They also stopped visiting me.
I eventually sent out invitations to all my loved ones, the card had all the details including the bolded “NO KIDS.”
Majority of family was okay with that and didn’t have young kids anyway.
My brother on the other hand was going to be in my wedding, but once he read the invitation he sent me a text stating, “Wouldn’t your nieces make great flower girls, going but dresses now.”
She won’t change her mind.
I replied saying, “No need, they cannot come inside my wedding, no hard feelings.”
He then said, “It shouldn’t apply to them, they are family, what color should they get, blue or silver?”
I then replied, “None, if you feel like you cannot be separated from your children for a couple of hours then you cannot come to my wedding, my rules are clear and final on the invitation.”
I blocked my brother after that.
I have nonstop been getting text after text, call after call, begging me to talk to my brother and allow my nieces to come.
My own parents have stated that until my nieces and brother are allowed at my wedding, they will not be there.”
I definitely think she’s in the wrong.
Not about the wedding, maybe, but the way she’s treating them overall.
