‘Yes, they’re probably annoyed if you order it.’ Man Reveals There’s A McBrunch Burger And Shows You How To Order It
by Laura Lynott
Well, the craze for secret menu items at McDonalds continues to gather pace.
And now it looks like a TikToker is claiming there’s a super brunch burger we really do hope exists!
@Jordan_the_Stallion8 told his followers, in the most giving a secret away voice ever: “I don’t think you guys understand just how much knowledge I have about fast food secrets. Because in college, I literally started a club called the Fast Food Secrets Club. You can absolutely get a basket of fries at McDonald’s. But you want to know what else you can get. McDonald’s has a secret menu.”
“If you go to McDonald’s around the time breakfast ends and lunch begins, you can order what is called a McBrunch burger,” the TikToker said. “A McBrunch burger is a double cheeseburger with hash browns, eggs and bacon, all on the burger, all at one time.”
“Yes, they’re probably annoyed if you order it. But it is a real thing, right. Do with that information what you will. Share with your closest friends.”
We think it’s high time McDonald’s released all its secret food choices!