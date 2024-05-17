Ex Walmart Employee Said She Quit After Just Two Weeks Because The Environment Was Too Toxic
by Matthew Gilligan
I got hired for a job at Walmart when I was in high school and I was all jazzed up to get started…until I got offered a job at a grocery store and decided to go that route instead.
And it sounds like I might’ve dodged a bullet, based on the story you’re about to hear.
It comes to us from a woman named Kristy who talked to TikTok viewers about her experience working at a Walmart store.
Kristy told viewers, “I just walked out of my job at Walmart and I’ve never felt so freakin’ free in my whole life.”
Kristy added, “There’s a lot of favoritism that goes on in the front end.”
She then explained, “They will bring me to the office and tell me, ‘Oh, you have to do this task because it’s part of your job duty as being part of the front end.’ But they don’t tell that to any other associate and they only make me do that job.’”
Kristy also said that she was made fun of in group chats and there was a lot of backstabbing going on at the store.
She said, “I’m just very thankful that I left that job.”
i walked out without giving a two week notice. this is a setback for my goals in terms of buying my home but im a hardworker & i refuse to work under a management team that operates on favortism and gossip
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
Good for you!
