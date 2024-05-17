Thugs Try To Beat Up A Guy Because He Shined His Headlights Into Their House, But When They Throw A Flashlight At His New Car He Makes Sure To Get Payback
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people, through no fault of their own, end up living in rather unfortunate places.
Right next to a train station, on the side of the highway, or near a place constantly under construction are all classic ones.
I just learned that because my apartment is over one of Boston’s subway lines, the trains are actually wearing down the stone, and allowing mice to get in. Goody!
But of all of the inconveniences you can run into, having someone’s headlights peeking through your window seems pretty low down on the list.
But even still, when this user accidentally shined his headlights into a house, its inhabitants came outside to beat him up, and even threw a flashlight at his brand new car!
Check it out!
Guy Threw A Flashlight at my Brand New Car
One evening I pulled into a gravel lot to do a quick change of clothes after getting off work and heading right to a party.
I was young, don’t ask me why I chose there.
The fun begins.
As I was finishing up, some random guys came out of a house across the street with a flashlight.
At first I didn’t know what the hell was going on and luckily my car doors were locked.
They tried prying my doors open and yelling at me.
They waved the flashlight in my face.
He soon realized what these guys were so mad about.
I pieced together what they were yelling at me about and it was that my headlights were shining into their house and they came out to confront me for my crime.
Honest mistake.
No way was I getting involved. They were ready to beat the crap out of me so I just drove off.
But as I was leaving the parking lot buddy hurled his flashlight at my brand new car and hit it.
Screw that!
Two can play at that game. Or several.
Later that night I brought a few of my buddies from the party over to the same gravel lot.
We all shone our high beams into their house until those dummies came out and tried to chase us down.
They were ready to beat OP up for his headlights accidentally shining into their house?
He must have found a particularly bad part of town to change his clothes!
Reddit was shocked they would get so mad over some headlights, with this user saying they should’ve stopped their shenanigans when OP started to leave.
And this user suggested OP do the exact same thing, and get his friends to throw flashlights at their house!
Finally, this user wondered why OP wouldn’t have just gone to the police!
This isn’t a situation you’d want to make light of.
Get it? Light!
Okay, I’ll stop…
