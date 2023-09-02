These Things Might Sound Innocent, But They’re Actually Super Disturbing
There are so many things in life that we’re told or just experience along with the rest of society and never really stop to think about – it’s just normal.
These people say that if we did really think about it, we for sure would not consider any of these disturbing things innocent or normal.
Too comfortable.
Details in the balenciaga kid model shoot.
These predators are getting too comfortable with showing people what they are. Just so f**king brazen.
Now that you mention it…
I always thought that Santa breaking into your house at night was kind of crazy
A stranger is watching you, deciding if you’re naught or nice? He literally keeps a list…
Then this weirdo breaks into your house, eats food and drink he demanded to prevent him from engaging in some unspoken deranged consequence, and leaves your presents.
Instead of your parents, who apparently don’t give as much of an F about you as this creepy-butt dude who has been watching you for a year.
Why can’t it stop?
Child beauty pageants.
Actually f**k it. All beauty pageants.
Stalker city.
The lyrics to an awful lot of popular love songs.
Do they seem innocent, though?
Phone tracking apps
Nothing is free.
” Free to Play ” ” Free to Use ” Online Services or Apps but in reality they sell your personal info to ads and fraud companies
How can you tell?
the concept of “deepfakes”
In less than 10 years, you wont be able to tell a deep fake from a real recording. This means any political event, unless you witness live, is subject to having been tampered with. This also means that anyone with enough money can make a ‘public recording’ of YOU doing/saying something reputation ruining enough to wreck your life.
How long until some law enforcement decides they are 10,000% certain they have the right person, but not enough evidence, so they make a fake ‘undercover surveillence’ vid that has a confession? Or worse, the CIA/FBI/Alphabet soup of your choice, does something similar but with a terrorism charge? Guantanamo Bay waterboarding time, no lawyer, no phone call, you just disappear; and if people DO ask questions, a video of you talking about making Jihad on the west surfaces.
Deepfakes are a technology that has only 3 uses: satire, propaganda, and reputation/life destruction.
We hate it.
Putting ‘lol’ after a sinister text message.
That’s not the issue.
“Don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone.”
That’s not the issue at all, the issue is whether or not I could live with myself if I did this thing you’re trying to coax me into.
The right to privacy.
“If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear”
On the surface it sounds innocent, but it’s basically telling you that you should be ok with having your privacy invaded on the assumption that you might be hiding something.
Unnerving.
A child’s laughter in a horror movie.
Children singing is particularly unnerving.
You don’t own anything.
The concept of physical/digital assets as subscriptions.
We’re moving towards a society where you no longer own anything, just pay the manufacturer monthly for the privilege to use something you should rightfully own.
Not the whole package.
Parents raising their kids by providing for their physical needs, but leaving their emotional development needs to professionals, like teachers and sports leaders.
They must hate their family.
At this company, we are a family and we treat the store as our child!
It’s not cute.
It creeps me out when adults say shit about babies/toddlers/young kids hooking up in future.
It’s not cute.
Wait, what?
“When I first met you, I thought you’re a pedophile…”
Said someone to me, still sticks to me how I’m possible seen by others…
Just say no.
If any work place tells you “we’re like family”, you better run. Even if they offer you a tempting salary, hell no!
There’s a fair number of places that say this and then pressure people to work longer without extra pay because “you’re helping the family out” and other similar issues.
None of your business.
Asking why you don’t have kids if you don’t have them at a certain age.
Either they can’t have, dont want or are struggling to have them. Outside of that they are querying your sex life.
It’s non of your damn business.
Emotional incest.
I don’t know if this is what you’re referring too but it’s not just boys. I’m in childcare. Sometimes the relationship I see some Moms have with their children is downright creepy. Emotional incest is a term I recently heard. And it gets brushed aside because Mom loving her baby is a good thing. Which it is.
But sometimes it’s weird. It’s subtle too. And no one wants to say anything. When the mother’s entire emotional support network is her baby that’s not right. Then they do things like refusing to let the kid grow up.
I don’t know if this is what you were referring too but I wanted to piggyback on it. Just something I’ve seen in childcare.
