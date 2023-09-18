September 18, 2023 at 5:38 am

‘They legally cannot touch you nor chase after you.’ A Former Target Employee Told People What To Do If They Are Accused Of Shoplifting

by Matthew Gilligan

This video should be watched by everyone out there…just in case.

A man who used to work at Target posted a TikTok video and told viewers what they need to do if they are falsely accused of stealing from any Target location.

He said he used to work with Target’s asset protection and security team and he told viewers that the goal of the team is to “keep you in the back office stalled long enough for law enforcement to arrive.”

He continued, “Why do they do that? Because they legally cannot touch you nor chase after you. Do with that information what you will, but no stealing. Stealing is wrong.”

He added, “If you are not stealing and they accuse you of stealing, do not cause a scene, and go to the back with them willingly. You are messing up your bag if you don’t.”

The man said that Target doesn’t like bad press and if you have video footage or a receipt and are falsely accused of stealing, you could make a lot of money out of the deal.

He said, “They will settle out of court tens of thousands of dollars just to keep you quiet.”

Good to know, right?

Take a look at what he had to say.

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person said they want to get accused of stealing but it hasn’t happened yet.

Another viewer might use this advice to pay off their student loans.

And this TikTokker said this is also how it works at Nordstrom.

It is fascinating what corporations like this do to trick people into thinking that they need to comply.

Know your rights!

