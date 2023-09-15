‘They start saying she is too young for me that it looks creepy.’ Is He Wrong For Not Wanting To Be Set Up As A Member Of A Wedding Party?
by Trisha Leigh
There are too many wild wedding stories on Reddit to recount, but this one is one of the most bizarre I’ve read in awhile.
OP agreed to be a groomsman in a wedding for an old college friend he hadn’t seen in awhile. It was out of state for him, and when he arrived the bride-to-be was clearly trying to fix him up with his “assigned” bridesmaid.
One of my good friends from college was getting married (call him Tom) to his wife (call her Liz) and asked me to be one of his groomsmen. I was honored, I haven’t seen him in a while because I live across the country.
When I arrived to his city, I was ‘assigned’ a bridesmaid call her Kelly. Now Kelly is a lovely woman however, I think we were only assigned each other because we are both black.
Liz starts telling me that we are both single and perfect for each other, but there was nothing to indicate that at all besides us both being black.
I should add as well that Liz had a lot more bridesmaids than Tom had as groomsmen.
She was interested but he wasn’t, and even though he told her that as politely as possible, it didn’t really go over well.
The first night the entire wedding party went out and it became clear that Kelly wanted to hook up. I was not into her at all so I kindly turned her down.
She then starts interrogating me as to why, I try to give a generic answer but she starts listing off all of the reason why we are so perfect together. I end up saying that I don’t do the whole short term type thing and as we both live in completely different states there is no future here.
She ends up cooling off but then tells me that she respects me more for that and that I am a stand up guy, and the type of guy that she is looking for.
He did hit it off with a different bridesmaid, though.
During the rest of the time we are there, one of the other ‘unmatched’ bridesmaids (call her Jen) starts messaging me privately and we hit it off.
At the wedding and reception he completed all of his groomsman duties, including the ones that had him “assigned” to the initial bridesmaid. Once those were done he and the one he liked shared a few dances.
The next day wedding ceremony goes well, we have the reception and me and Kelly do our entrance together and then dance together for a bit.
After a bit, I go to the bar and Jen and I start to dance. At this point Kelly is giving me dirty looks. I just ignore it and continue having a good time.
That was when he was confronted and accused to robbing the cradle, being cruel, and having a “fetish for white women.”
All is going well until when I am at the bar, Kelly and the Liz confront me and starts saying that me dancing with Jen is inappropriate.
They start saying she is too young for me that it looks creepy. (FWIW I am 32 and she is 24 about to turn 25). I am like oh it’s okay me and Jen are just friends. Liz at this point is angry with me and starts saying that Jen is in college (She is doing her Masters) and that this is her wedding and she doesn’t want to see that.
Then Kelly starts saying that I must have a preference for White women. At this point I realize that there is no logical argument I can make.
OP retired to his hotel – with the bridesmaid he liked – and the two of them were kicked out of the group chat.
I tell Kelly and Liz that I really enjoyed the wedding but I need to go to bed early for my flight the next day. I leave and go up to my hotel. 15 minutes later Jen leaves early.
5 minutes after Jen came up, we both get kicked out of the wedding party chat.
He didn’t feel badly until he learned that his “assigned” bridesmaid had been really upset and it had put a damper on the night for the bride.
I later find out from Tom that Kelly was crying her eyes out. And that it messed up the night for Liz as well. He told me that he isn’t mad at me because he told Liz from the start that Kelly isn’t going to be my type, but instead Liz really wanted to set Kelly up.
At this point I feel terrible that I made it so Liz was not able to enjoy her special night, as for Kelly I just wish she got no means no.
Should he have just done his duty and gone home, ignoring the opportunity for a fling?
Reddit’s surely got thoughts!
This person confirms that you absolutely cannot argue with those kids of delusions.
Others were willing to write this off as general wedding nonsense.
This commenter thinks it’s more serious than that, though.
This one might seem silly on the surface but it’s really not.
I have a feeling this friendship is going to end with the wedding.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, groomsman making bridesmaid cry, wedding red flags