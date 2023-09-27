‘They were unlawfully hiring me as a contractor when I was actually an employee.’ This Contractor Got Revenge When They Found Out What Their Boss Was Doing Behind Their Back
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no doubt about it, A TON of people out there get screwed over in the workplace.
Sometimes it’s at jobs they’ve been at for years, and other times it’s when they’re doing a freelance job and they really get burned.
So what do people do in that situation?
Well, one Reddit user decided to share their story about how they maliciously complied after they were hired out as an independent contractor.
Check out what they had to say!
Hire me as an independent contractor to save out on not paying benefits. Fine, I will act like one.
“I live in a place where the job market leaves a lot to be desired.
I once got a job where the employer was sham contracting me – meaning that they were unlawfully hiring me as a contractor when I was actually an employee. This meant that he could save out on not paying benefits.
This was a very specialised industry where finding a suitable replacement could take weeks. If someone was hired legally as an employee, then the employee would have to provide 2 months notice.
Now, an independent contractor can set their own hours and quit whenever correct?
So I texted my boss, ‘Hi Boss, as an independent contractor I will be leaving by the end of next week due to some personal reasons. Thank you’
Word came out that it took them 25 days to find a suitable replacement, and that I had costed them a few thousand $$ in lost productivity.”
Now check out what people had to say about this.
I love it when businesses mess with employees and the employees win.
Well done!
