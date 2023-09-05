September 5, 2023 at 7:23 am

‘They’re just now dropping them in? What the…’ Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve worked any kind of customer service job before, you know that people can be jerks…and some of them are worse than others.

And a recent viral TikTok video that showed what went down in a Taco Bell drive-thru got a lot of people talking.

The video showed a young man working the drive-thru window and he explained to a customer that his food would be out in a minute.

And then things got ugly…

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.41.33 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

The Taco Bell employee is polite, calm, and collected…but on the other hand…

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 11.54.19 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

The customer yells at the worker, “They’re just now dropping them in? What the f**k have y’all been jacking off to in there? Get the f**ing food and get it done.”

Classy guy!

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.41.59 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@andrew_carballo

Some bs 😭 #tacobell #funny #fyp #fastfood #customerservice

♬ original sound – CARBALLO💯

Now let’s see what people said.

This viewer has apparently done their time working at Taco Bell.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.42.14 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual was thankful to this fella.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.42.44 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said all you can do is laugh when things like this happen.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.42.52 PM They’re just now dropping them in? What the... Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, don’t be like this guy.

Ugh.

