‘They’re just now dropping them in? What the…’ Taco Bell Customer Curses Workers When His Food Wasn’t Ready
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve worked any kind of customer service job before, you know that people can be jerks…and some of them are worse than others.
And a recent viral TikTok video that showed what went down in a Taco Bell drive-thru got a lot of people talking.
The video showed a young man working the drive-thru window and he explained to a customer that his food would be out in a minute.
And then things got ugly…
The Taco Bell employee is polite, calm, and collected…but on the other hand…
The customer yells at the worker, “They’re just now dropping them in? What the f**k have y’all been jacking off to in there? Get the f**ing food and get it done.”
Classy guy!
Take a look at the video.
Now let’s see what people said.
Yeah, don’t be like this guy.
Ugh.