‘This is gold.’ A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFreeSushi This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

You gotta do what you gotta do, right?

That goes for a lot of things in life, and one of them is how to score free food if you can.

And a woman named Caitlyn who works at a sushi restaurant shared a video where she laid out her hack for getting free grub where she works.

In the video, you can see Caitlyn sitting in a restroom eating sushi out of a to-go container.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.53.51 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn't Pick Up So She Could Eat

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Having your friend call in an order and not pick it up at your sushi restaurant so you can eat while hiding during a busy shift.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.54.08 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

Well, it looks like she’s got this whole thing figured out, doesn’t it?

But will it work everywhere…?

That’s the big question.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.54.15 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

Take a look at her video.

@myfatherfoundthis🥲a joke ? Or is it♬ original sound – floptok

Now it’s time to see what people had to say about this.

One person said she needs to be careful not to tell on herself.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.54.24 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

Another individual thinks she’s so smart she should run for President.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.54.32 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

And this viewer said they won’t work at a restaurant that doesn’t give them free food.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.54.46 PM This is gold. A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat

Gotta say, I never would have thought about this… but it’s hilarious.

