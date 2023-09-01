‘This is gold.’ A Worker Had A Friend Place An Order At Her Restaurant That They Wouldn’t Pick Up So She Could Eat
by Matthew Gilligan
You gotta do what you gotta do, right?
That goes for a lot of things in life, and one of them is how to score free food if you can.
And a woman named Caitlyn who works at a sushi restaurant shared a video where she laid out her hack for getting free grub where she works.
In the video, you can see Caitlyn sitting in a restroom eating sushi out of a to-go container.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Having your friend call in an order and not pick it up at your sushi restaurant so you can eat while hiding during a busy shift.”
Well, it looks like she’s got this whole thing figured out, doesn’t it?
But will it work everywhere…?
That’s the big question.
Take a look at her video.
@myfatherfoundthis🥲a joke ? Or is it♬ original sound – floptok
Now it’s time to see what people had to say about this.
One person said she needs to be careful not to tell on herself.
Another individual thinks she’s so smart she should run for President.
And this viewer said they won’t work at a restaurant that doesn’t give them free food.
Gotta say, I never would have thought about this… but it’s hilarious.