‘This is illegal.’ A Woman Got A Job That Was Advertised At $22.50/Hour But It Paid $7 Less At Orientation
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about false advertising, huh?
A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was hired as a security guard expecting to make $22.50 an hour and that she was told during her orientation that she’d only be making $15.50.
The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: when a job says starting pay is $22.50, but at orientation it say $15.50.”
The song in the video is Rylo Rodriguez’s “Equal Dirt” and the woman lip-syncs the words, “*****, who this for?”
And you can tell by the expression on her face that she wasn’t too pleased with this news…
Check out her video.
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.
One person thinks this is straight-up illegal.
Another individual said this also happened to them.
And one TikTokker said they’ll change your pay rate if you show them proof.
I can’t believe companies still get away with doing this.