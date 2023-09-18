September 18, 2023 at 4:18 pm

‘This is illegal.’ A Woman Got A Job That Was Advertised At $22.50/Hour But It Paid $7 Less At Orientation

by Matthew Gilligan

Talk about false advertising, huh?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was hired as a security guard expecting to make $22.50 an hour and that she was told during her orientation that she’d only be making $15.50.

The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: when a job says starting pay is $22.50, but at orientation it say $15.50.”

The song in the video is Rylo Rodriguez’s “Equal Dirt” and the woman lip-syncs the words, “*****, who this for?”

And you can tell by the expression on her face that she wasn’t too pleased with this news…

Check out her video.

@iamlae2u

No fr 😂😂😂😂 #fyp #libra🧡🖤💛 #CVSPaperlessChallenge #whothisfa????

♬ Equal Dirt – Rylo Rodriguez

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

One person thinks this is straight-up illegal.

Another individual said this also happened to them.

And one TikTokker said they’ll change your pay rate if you show them proof.

I can’t believe companies still get away with doing this.

