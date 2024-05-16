May 16, 2024 at 10:22 am

Aldi Customer Claims The Cashier Tried To Charge Her $100 More By Selecting Cash Back In Secret

Cashback can be a win-win for both shoppers and stores.

It saves the customer from making a trip to the bank and reduces the bank’s cash on hand, which can make robberies less costly for the company.

But it can have drawbacks.

Shopper and TikToker @welcome2thenashhouse says that a manager at Aldi tried to scam her using the cashback function.

“You would not believe what just happened to me,” she said in a video she made to raise awareness of the alleged scam.

She clarifies that she meant it was the clerk who was scamming her, not the store.

Here’s how the alleged scam worked:

“When I hit the ‘Tap to pay’ and the screen came up to ask me if I wanted cashback,” she explains, “The (the cashier) hit a button on his side and it (the cashback question) went away.”

She realized something was wrong when the transaction was declined due to insufficient funds, but she knew she had enough in her account.

“He’s looking a little nervous,” OP said of the cashier when she went to the side of the register and started checking Cash App on her phone.

She quickly realized what happened: “It says ‘Not enough cash’ for $119.64.”

The bill was $100 more than the actual cost.

If you’re thinking that it was probably just an error inputting the number, OP says that the customer behind her said, “I guess she doesn’t want her cashback” after she left the first time to check her phone.

“Please be aware of the scams that are out there!” she advises after telling her story. “I’m pretty sure I’m not the first, but I hope I’m the last because I reported his butt.”

She says she called the Aldi hotline to report the incident, but doesn’t say if Aldi responded to it.

She’s since posted an update as well.

Let’s see what people in the comments had to say about this video.

Several commenters said they, too, had been scammed at Aldi this way.

Several people commented that they use self-checkout to avoid issues like this.

This person is worried how this may affect seniors.

She revealed in responses to comment that the clerk who did this was actually a manager and people are shocked.

Many cashiers commented that this wouldn’t be possible at their place of employment and didn’t understand how it happened.

This is why I always get a receipt for purchases.

You can’t be too careful!

