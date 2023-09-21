‘This is the level of petty I want to be at.’ A Woman Got Revenge on Her Cheating Boyfriend During a Trip to Europe
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is totally brutal…
A woman shared a series of TikTok videos and talked to viewers about how she got some pretty epic revenge on her boyfriend at the end of their European trip because she found out he was cheating on her.
Each video in her series shows the woman taking a photo of her boyfriend in front of a landmark in Europe and she holds post-it notes that clue the viewers in to little tidbits about what went wrong.
At the end of the trip, she broke up with him and shared the reel of all the photos she took of him with the notes.
In the first video, she told viewers that she found out the day before their planned European trip that he had been cheating on her.
She said she’d suspected something was wrong for months but it wasn’t until the day before their adventure that she figured it all out.
She said she was faced with two decisions: she could either stay home and lose money on deposits, or she could go on the trip and ruin it at the end by breaking up with him.
She chose the latter…
Check out her video.
@iknow_girl
@iknow_girl
In another video, she said she really had to shut off her emotions and change her mindset during the vacation in order to get through it.
She told her boyfriend that the notes she held up in the photos she took of him talked about nice things he’d done for her during their relationship and that she’d show him the reel of all the pics at the end of the trip.
Little did he know what was coming…
@iknow_girl
@iknow_girl
In another video, the woman said that her boyfriend used to text a good friend of hers who is a guy a lot.
When she asked him what the two talked about over text, her boyfriend told her that he needed to respect the guy’s privacy.
Well, she learned later on that the two of them were planning trips with other women in hopes of getting lucky with them.
Classy guys!
@iknow_girl
@iknow_girl
Next level petty right here. You go girl!