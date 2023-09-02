‘This pan was never switched out, it wasn’t freshened up.’ A Butcher Talked About Why He Doesn’t Buy Meat At Grocery Stores
by Matthew Gilligan
If a butcher is gonna talk to you about meat, you better listen up!
A butcher shared a video on TikTok where he took a walk through the meat section at a Safeway grocery store and gave viewers his opinions about what was going on.
He didn’t seem too impressed with this Safeway location and he said, “I can always tell if a meat department is good or not by the first impression. This was not a good first impression, so it makes me want to dig a little deeper.”
The butcher said he saw issues with the way the chicken and other meats were displayed for customers.
He said, “This pan was never switched out, it wasn’t freshened up, not gone through. Definitely not a top-notch meat department.”
Lastly, he went to the discount section and he talked about the many issues he saw with the meat there.
Take a look at the video.
@meatdad Replying to @user532085337216 only the best!#meatdad #meattok #moneysavingtips #butchery #meatdaddy😍 #steaktok #meat #safeway #👀 ♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos – HarmonicoHCO
I guess it depends on the location…