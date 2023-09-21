‘Took over a month to heal.’ A Woman Said That “Contaminated” Lashes Blinded Her And She’s Still Suffering From Vision Loss
I’ve seen a few horror stories about people who bought bad products from Shein…and here’s another one for you to check out.
And it’s actually pretty scary.
A woman named Mika said she is now legally blind after she bought and wore a pair of lashes from Shein.
Yikes!
The text overlay on the video reads, “IDK but since wearing those SHEIN lashes, something different.”
Her eyes are red and it looks like she’s in pretty bad shape.
Another text overlay reads, “Took over a month to heal, but I’m legally blind still.”
Mika said in the comments on her video that she had used this kind of lashes before but this was the only time she ever had issues.
“Issues” is putting it lightly, don’t you think?
Take a look at her video.
@mikaneila
#stitch with @Mika lawd please i cant even see with my glasses. #shein #sheinfail #sheinlashes
So sorry for this woman. This must be a horrific thing to go through.