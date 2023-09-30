September 30, 2023 at 12:47 am

‘Rats, roaches, spider eggs, everything.’ Warehouse Worker Shares How Filthy Paper Towels Actually Are

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@tallandfunny1982

So, those paper towels you’ve been wiping your hands with at the grocery store – well, apparently they’re REALLY gross!

A gal named Gemini took to TikTok and spilled the tea on the dirty big napkins.

Source: TikTok/@geminigemini1982

“I used to work in a warehouse that stored those paper towels. And it was just piles of paper towels. Oh baby, rats, roaches, spider eggs, everything,” she said.

Source: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

So how did they deal with the filth?

“We would just wipe them off. If they were stained, we’d wipe them with a little bit of water. We’d take away the poop look.”

The former warehouse worker also says she finds it funny when people use paper towels on door handles, to open doors.

“You ain’t doin’ nothin’, so just touch the door,” she said, laughing.

Source: TikTok/@geminigemini1982

We wish we could unlearn this information…

Watch the full video here:

@tallandfunny1982

#stitch with @Taco reacts

♬ original sound – Laugh Track

Here’s what fellow clean freaks thought:

Btw… the same thing applies to envelopes.

Source: TikTok/@tallandfunny1982

And people really did not want to learn this information…

Source: TikTok/@tallandfunny1982

We feel this… Ugh.

Source: TikTok/@tallandfunny1982

Now we’re just going to question everything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter