‘Rats, roaches, spider eggs, everything.’ Warehouse Worker Shares How Filthy Paper Towels Actually Are
by Laura Lynott
So, those paper towels you’ve been wiping your hands with at the grocery store – well, apparently they’re REALLY gross!
A gal named Gemini took to TikTok and spilled the tea on the dirty big napkins.
“I used to work in a warehouse that stored those paper towels. And it was just piles of paper towels. Oh baby, rats, roaches, spider eggs, everything,” she said.
So how did they deal with the filth?
“We would just wipe them off. If they were stained, we’d wipe them with a little bit of water. We’d take away the poop look.”
The former warehouse worker also says she finds it funny when people use paper towels on door handles, to open doors.
“You ain’t doin’ nothin’, so just touch the door,” she said, laughing.
We wish we could unlearn this information…
Watch the full video here:
Here’s what fellow clean freaks thought:
Btw… the same thing applies to envelopes.
And people really did not want to learn this information…
We feel this… Ugh.
Now we’re just going to question everything.