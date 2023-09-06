‘We have a horrible attachment styles and communication.’ A Woman Used AI To Analyze Her Texts With Her Ex To Find Out Why She’s Single
by Matthew Gilligan
What went wrong?
That’s a question many people ask after a relationship ends and a woman named Alex Weitzman, who holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford, decided to use artificial intelligence to shed some light on why her last relationship went south.
Weitzman posted a video to TikTok where she talked about what she learned and she said, “I was wondering why I’m still single and I decided to use AI to analyze my texts to my ex to try and figure out what’s wrong with me.”
Alex continued, “It was so good that I decided to make this into a website. The website is TextsFromMyEx.com. You can go here, upload any conversation from WhatsApp or download our Mac app for iMessage. And then you just go in put in any contact name, press analyze, and then you’ll get an analysis kind of like this.”
Alex talked about what she learned and said, “So my ex and I are 37% compatible, and it totally roasted us. Like, apparently, we have a horrible attachment styles and communication, negative one s**iness, a few highlights (one out of ten), and it also even tells you why it’ll never work. Try it out and let me know what you think.”
Pretty interesting stuff, don’t you think?
Take a look at what she had to say in her video.
Here’s how people responded.
All I’ve gotta say… the world is changing.
