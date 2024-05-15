If You’ve Heard That It’s Good To Ask Questions In A Job Interview, This Video Might Make You Rethink That Strategy
by Ashley Ashbee
When I started my career, I heard a lot of people say that to get a job you’ve applied to, it’s important to ask thoughtful questions in your interview.
But according to job seeker @sweetholywater, she received a condescending reaction when she did just that.
Portfolio in hand, she came to the job interview prepared and asked questions in the body of the interview, not just at the end.
“He did not like that,” she explains.
She said “It made my stomach drop” and I’m sure it would be jarring and off-putting for most people. “I just felt it was very belittling.”
Korina doesn’t say what the job was, but she shares that she had done design work for Nike sports bras. And it sounds like until now her corporate experiences have been positive until this interview.
Korina wasn’t bashing corporate professionals in general or suggesting that there is toxicity in the culture of her industry.
This seems to be a one-off, as if they felt she was being uppity and would have preferred a submissive candidate:
“In a sarcastic tone, I’m not sure if it was supposed to be a joke: ‘It’s not like you’re interviewing with two executives of the company.'”
She says, “They failed my interview, which is: are you nice people, decent people to work with?”
This is not a good impression to start with someone who wants to work for your company. Especially if she starts talking and word gets around about how you treated her.
“I’m glad I got the red flags early.”
Watch the full clip here.
@sweetholywater
if you guess what company it was i will tell u
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
It seems like this kind of thing has happened to a lot of people.
I feel the same way.
More red flags galore. Yikes! It seems some of it is rooted in sexism.
Thing is, I don’t think you should tolerate this from jobs that would finance a house, either, if you can avoid it.
I admire this person, although I’m not sure I’d have the guts.
Our instincts are powerful and everyone candidate deserves respect in a job interview.
I hope she went on to a role she loves at a company that treats her right.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.