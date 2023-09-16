September 15, 2023 at 8:31 pm

‘What do you mean $30.99 is a low price?’ A Woman Called Out Her Local Grocery Store For Charging A Lot Of Money For Halloween Candy

by Matthew Gilligan

Yes, the prices of pretty much everything are up right now due to inflation…and apparently, that includes Halloween candy, as well.

Doh!

And a woman named Cam posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the high prices of Halloween candy at her local Meijer store in Illinois.

Cam said, “I h**e to break it to the children but Halloween is not happening until the economy is ******* fixed.”

She then added, “What do you mean, $30.99 is a low price? For a ******* bag of candy!”

Cam said that Halloween candy at Walmart is cheaper at $22.99 but pointed out that it was only $15.99 last year.

She said, “That is so crazy. I just can’t believe Meijer had the audacity for this. I’m sorry, kids, like y’all are gonna be getting floss and number two pencils this year. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m so stressed out!”

Take a look at her video.

like … yall might be getting a singular grape idk 😭 #greenscreen #softscorpio #halloween #halloweencandy #inflation #halloween2023 #spookyseason

Cam posted a follow-up video where she addressed a comment on her original video.

Check out what she had to say…and let’s hope that Halloween isn’t ruined this year, because that would be a major bummer.

Replying to @ike 🍅🍅🍅 #softscorpio #halloween #halloweencandy #inflation #halloween2023

Now check out what people had to say about this.

One viewer sounds like they’re a little bit shady…

Another person said there’s no consistency or logic to prices anymore.

And this TikTokker said they know for a fact that candy manufacturers are raising prices.

That’s it! Halloween is cancelled!

