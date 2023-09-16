‘What do you mean $30.99 is a low price?’ A Woman Called Out Her Local Grocery Store For Charging A Lot Of Money For Halloween Candy
by Matthew Gilligan
Yes, the prices of pretty much everything are up right now due to inflation…and apparently, that includes Halloween candy, as well.
Doh!
And a woman named Cam posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the high prices of Halloween candy at her local Meijer store in Illinois.
Cam said, “I h**e to break it to the children but Halloween is not happening until the economy is ******* fixed.”
She then added, “What do you mean, $30.99 is a low price? For a ******* bag of candy!”
Cam said that Halloween candy at Walmart is cheaper at $22.99 but pointed out that it was only $15.99 last year.
She said, “That is so crazy. I just can’t believe Meijer had the audacity for this. I’m sorry, kids, like y’all are gonna be getting floss and number two pencils this year. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m so stressed out!”
Take a look at her video.
Cam posted a follow-up video where she addressed a comment on her original video.
Check out what she had to say…and let’s hope that Halloween isn’t ruined this year, because that would be a major bummer.
That’s it! Halloween is cancelled!