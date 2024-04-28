Kid Teaches Their Mom A Lesson In Doubting Them When They Say They’re Sick, And It’s Safe To Say She Got The Message
by Chris Allen
When you’re sick as a child, what’s the number one thing that helps alleviate those symptoms: CARTOONS!
Well not literally, but maybe has an impact? Science? Can we confirm please?
Either way, “get outta my way, I’m gonna be sick” – that’s a universal understanding there.
Well maybe not for this ‘mam’ in this story, who absolutely did not get out of the way.
Here’s a lesson to always believe your children when they say they’re sick!
Our sleuthing leads us to believe “mam” is “mum”, which is “mom”.
In Northern England.
There you have it friends, your story’s setting.
I was around 8 or 9 when this happened. My mam worked nights and was asleep, I was in the living room watching cartoons, not feeling too well.
At one point I started to feel the need to be sick, so I got up and headed for the bathroom.
Obstacle detected: mam.
My mam was awake, and she blocked me from passing, and started scolding me about something or other (I can’t remember).
I told her I was going to be sick, she didn’t believe me and kept scolding.
So what do you do if you’re young? You comply.
I couldn’t hold it in any more, I was sick all over the carpet and her feet.
Let’s see how folks reacted to this one.
One person recalled a very similar story.
Another person had a great idea for coaxing their kids to get to the toilet or bucket.
One Redditor had a pretty solid sick policy in their home.
And one person made a school nurse never doubt them again.
OUTTA MY WAY, MAM!
