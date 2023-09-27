‘What he doesn’t know is that I’ve already filed the divorce papers.’ Woman Serves Up Ice-Cold Revenge By Mastering Sushi-Making And Shoving It In Husband’s Face
by Trisha Leigh
Marriage is a lot of things. For some people, that includes awesome. For others, it includes terrible.
OP witnessed a woman coming out on the terrible end of things when she joined a sushi-making culinary class. It was fairly intense, a whole morning for an entire week.
Though most of the class looked forward to eating their sushi every afternoon, one lady never ate it or took it home.
Quite a few years ago I did a sushi class in a culinary school.
It was for enthusiasts but it wasn’t your average “basic” class.
It lasted one week, Monday to Friday 8am to 2pm. We learned everything from rice making to filleting the fish, it was really cool.
After 2pm, we typically ate the sushi we prepared with the professor or, if you had to leave, put it in a recipient and take it with you.
When they asked her why, she said she hated sushi but her husband loved it – and then proceeded to explain her revenge plan.
There was this lady, let’s call her MeanSushi, who didn’t stay to eat the sushi, and she didn’t took it either, it was rather odd.
Come Friday, last day, during a mid-morning break we asked her about this and she told us that the class was her final act of MC against her soon to be ex husband.
She said something like this:
“I hate sushi, I can’t stand it, but my husband loves it, it’s his favorite food.
She told them that her husband had treated her poorly for years, and had been after her for about that long to learn how to cook him sushi. He wanted her to take this class in particular but she had always refused.
I’m a stay-at-home wife and I’ve cooked for both of us every single day we’ve been married.
Husband has always been very vocal about me not cooking sushi for him, and whenever we go out, it typically is to a sushi place and I have to have whatever is on the menu that’s not sushi.
Last time we went out, to a sushi place with friends, one of the friends asked me about this sushi thing, and my husband replied ‘oh, she’s not that into it, but I’ll bet she’d grow into it if she starts eating and cooking it regularly, I’ve told her several times about this sushi class that I wanted her to attend, I’m pretty sure that, if she understands how it’s made, she’ll end up loving it’ and I said yes for the first time in god knows how many times he’s asked me to take the sushi class.
He was ecstatic, and on the way back home he told me ‘I knew that, if I insisted enough, you’d finally see my point’
Now, after she had filed the divorce papers, she decided to do it.
Just so she could post the proof of her skills for him to see after she was gone.
What he didn’t know is that I’ve already filled the divorce papers (for several reasons), they’re being delivered today.
And I intend to post photos of myself making sushi and gorgeous homemade sushi dishes for weeks once I leave the house until the divorce is over.”
Does Reddit love this or do they think it’s a step too far? Let’s find out!
Very malicious, very satisfying.
This person says it’s probably in his best interests, too, in the long run.
This commenter thinks the woman could take it even further, if she wanted to.
It might be petty but Reddit is here for it.
It’s worked for many people.
Wild, but this story really drives home how much she hates her husband.
Good for her for finally getting out.