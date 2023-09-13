September 13, 2023 at 2:39 pm

‘Who spends their own money to be an advertisement for Costco?’ A Man Called Out Costco For Selling A Kirkland Signature Hat

This probably doesn’t come as any HUGE surprise, but big corporations try to squeeze every last cent they can out of customers…

It’s just the way it goes…

And a shopper at a Costco store seemed to be pretty annoyed when he saw a $5 Kirkland Signature hat for sale.

FYI, Kirkland is Costco’s in-house brand.

The person who posted the video said, “Who spends their own money, even if it is only five dollars, to be an advertisement for Costco?”

The man then added how messed up he thinks that is… with a few choice words we won’t reprint here.

Well, I guess he won’t be wearing that hat around time anytime soon, will he?

But it’s so amazing.

I mean look at it! Who wouldn’t want to rock that Kirkland special?

Pure swag.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@therealjonwebb Who spends money to be an advertisement for #costco #wtf ♬ original sound – TheRealJDub

And here’s how folks responded.

This individual is all about this idea.

Another viewer is a big fan of Kirkland.

And this TikTok user thinks Costco needs to give these babies away.

As I said… Kirkland is pure swag.

Rock it if you want to.

No cap.

