‘Why are people gatekeeping a condiment?’ There’s a Debate About Who Is the Real “Mustard Queen of TikTok”
by Matthew Gilligan
The Mustard Wars are in full effect, people!
Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but I’m here to tell you that folks are pretty fired up on social media about who the actual “Mustard Queen” is.
The trend revolves around women putting generous helpings of mustard on all kinds of food and then going to town.
Hey, as a mustard lover, I’m on board with this!
But who’s the real Queen…?
A woman named Tiffany shared a video where she responded to a comment from someone named Tabitha who asked her “Why do you copy the real mustard lady?”
Tiffany said, “The thing about that is that I don’t know which mustard lady you’re talking about. Because there’s like 50 of them on this app.”
And, of course, she did all of this while she dipped a piece of broccoli into mustard and went to town.
Take a look at her video.
@tiffanyymagee Replying to @Tabitha C’mon TABITHUUUH #mustardallday #mustardallnight #mustard4life ♬ original sound – TiffanyElizabeth | Weight Loss
Tiffany then posted another video where she indeed claimed that she was the “Original Mustard Queen.”
Those are fightin’ words!
@tiffanyymagee Replying to @username I created mustard #livelaughmustard #lunch #weightloss #eatlunchwithme #mustard #applesausage #veggieswithmustard #asmr #crunchy #crunchylunch #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #chickensausage #applechickensausage ♬ original sound – TiffanyElizabeth | Weight Loss
A woman who goes by the name Auntie Lisa also weighed in on the controversy.
In a video she posted, she said “I am definitely not the Mustard Queen.”
She then added, “I’m just like mustard for all. Mustard for all! We can all love it at the same time and we can all eat it all the time.”
Unity, people!
@absolutely.lisa Mustard lovers unite! #mustardqueen #mustardyellow #chickensausage #lunchbreakatwork ♬ original sound – auntielisa
And here’s what people had to say.
One person thinks that Tiffany is the trendsetter here.
Another individual said everyone should just do their own thing and not worry about how the real queen is.
And this TikTokker asked a good question…
Sounds like the question will never be answered…
