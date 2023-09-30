September 30, 2023 at 2:47 am

‘Who was it? What did she look like?’ Woman Gets Mad Jealous At Starbucks Barista Flirting With Her Hubby

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

There’s jealous AND then there’s JEEEALLOUS.

And in the following case, it looks like this woman is the female version of Liam Neeson in Taken.

She will find you and you’ll be sorry!

Why?

Because of this…

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

This woman is literally on a rampage after seeing what looks to be like a perfectly innocent bit of art on her hubby’s coffee cup…

I mean barista’s gonna get bored, yo!

And her husband looks kinda freaked out too…

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

“I will find the girl who put a heart by my husband’s name and a smiley… you’re not gonna be smiling honey,” she says.

Her voice is getting louder and angrier.

“He bought this for his wife,” she continues.

Hubby’s hiding behind a door.  He ain’t tellin’!

But wifey ain’t happy.

“Who was it? What did she look like?” she shouts.

Now, she goes in for an EXTREME cup close up… Yeah, we already saw, a bit of art, lady!

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

Watch the full video here:

@ksanchzz

YOU’RE NOT GONNA BE SMILING HONEY. #fyp #cheater #starbucks #funny #marriagehumor

♬ original sound – K o r e n a✨

Comments are in and folks pretty much feel this lady is overreacting a little.

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

And somebody thinks there might be a twist…

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

Uh oh… did they find her?

Source: TikTok/@ksanchzz

We’re still laughing about all this.

Y’all need to just calm down.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter