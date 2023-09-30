‘Who was it? What did she look like?’ Woman Gets Mad Jealous At Starbucks Barista Flirting With Her Hubby
by Laura Lynott
There’s jealous AND then there’s JEEEALLOUS.
And in the following case, it looks like this woman is the female version of Liam Neeson in Taken.
She will find you and you’ll be sorry!
Why?
Because of this…
This woman is literally on a rampage after seeing what looks to be like a perfectly innocent bit of art on her hubby’s coffee cup…
I mean barista’s gonna get bored, yo!
And her husband looks kinda freaked out too…
“I will find the girl who put a heart by my husband’s name and a smiley… you’re not gonna be smiling honey,” she says.
Her voice is getting louder and angrier.
“He bought this for his wife,” she continues.
Hubby’s hiding behind a door. He ain’t tellin’!
But wifey ain’t happy.
“Who was it? What did she look like?” she shouts.
Now, she goes in for an EXTREME cup close up… Yeah, we already saw, a bit of art, lady!
Watch the full video here:
@ksanchzz
YOU’RE NOT GONNA BE SMILING HONEY. #fyp #cheater #starbucks #funny #marriagehumor
Comments are in and folks pretty much feel this lady is overreacting a little.
And somebody thinks there might be a twist…
Uh oh… did they find her?
We’re still laughing about all this.
Y’all need to just calm down.