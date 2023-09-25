September 25, 2023 at 6:18 am

‘This is like a secret… it’s crazy!’ Woman Discovers The Significantly Better Deals You Can Find At Costco’s Business Center

by Laura Lynott

We all knew Costco wholesale had great deals but this TikToker says Costco Business Center has even bigger bargains!

@Ozzybris took her followers on a tour of the store, highlighting its insanely low prices.

And the bigger the bargains, the more excited she got.  It’s a happy watch! We just need that coveted membership card!

“Did you know there’s something bigger and better than the original Costco?  I am going to Costco Business Center,” the TikToker told her followers.

“They sell everything, like crazy, so come along with me. They even have different carts, maximum load 800lbs.

The clip shows beef shoulders for $3.39 per pound!

“Five dozen eggs for $9.79, guys,” she says.

“This is like a secret that I don’t know who’s been gatekeeping, but it’s crazy. Look at how big this spice can is, like bigger than my head.”

She went on: “This aisle is the candy aisle, this is definitely where all the candy people shop.  All the gum you could ever need for about $11.”

Chew on that!

And this one is crazy… a retro fridge for $300!

Like… what?!

Watch the full clip here:

@ozzybris

Yall been GATEKEEPING this 😱 #costco #costcobusinesscenter

♬ original sound – Julissa

Here’s what people had to say about these sweet bargains!

We understand!

Doesn’t everyone?!

We know which one we’d shop at!

We gotta figure out how to get there!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

The Sifter