‘Y’all not about to have me out here working twice.’ A Woman Talked About Why She Won’t Get A Second Job No Matter How Desperate She Gets

by Matthew Gilligan

People are hurting out there these days and some folks are working two or more jobs to make ends meet.

But a woman named Shay seems like she’s not having any of it and she shared a video on TikTok where she said that she’s not willing to get a second job because it will mess up her work-life balance.

Shay gave details about how much more expensive different items are right now.

In the video, she said, “One thing I do wanna say is, I don’t give a d**n how expensive it gets, I’m not working a second job. Y’all not about to have me out here working twice.”

Shay also said that she doesn’t work past 5:30 p.m.

She explained, “5:31 legs start buckling, knees going. 6 o’clock, vision blurry, can’t find my car. Okay, I can’t work two jobs. So whoever needs to fix it, please fix it.”

Shay said that even though everything is expensive right now, she’ll make it work.

Her caption reads, “$100,000 a year is the new $50,000 a year. #fixitjesus.”

Check out her video and see what you think.

@shayjo21 $100,000 a year is the new $50,000 a year#fixitjesus ♬ original sound – Shay

Here’s what people had to say.

This person made a good point.

Another TikTok user is having a hard time getting through their work days.

And this person said they don’t know how people work this much.

$50,000 isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure!

