‘Yeah, not today. You will not pull one over on me today, scammer.’ A Hotel Worker Warned People About A Verizon Scam They Should Look Out For

by Matthew Gilligan
Scams, scams, everywhere there are scams!
You know that’s the truth…and sadly, we as law-abiding citizens just have to find ways to outsmart these shady folks.
A hotel manager named Joshua posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how he figured out that someone was trying to pull a fast one on his place of business.
Joshua said that a Verizon cell phone was sent to his hotel that was meant to be delivered to a guest who was supposed to arrive later. Joshua put the package in his office and intended to give it to the guest when they showed up.
Things took a turn when the guest called the hotel and said that he had accidentally sent a package to the hotel. Joshua said that the guest asked him, “Can I possibly send you my shipping label and have you forward it to me?”
Joshua said he would and he waited for the shipping details.
Joshua became suspicious after he noticed that the package was sent from Verizon and he thought it could be a scam.
He said, “Basically, these people will… order a phone from, like, a provider. Or they’ll submit an insurance claim that their phone was, like, lost or stolen or damaged.
Joshua added, “And then they’ll ship it to a business, like a hotel, and then they will have the hotel forward it to this other address.”
Joshua looked up the forwarding address and learned that it was connected to online scam alerts.
He said he was going to take the package to a Verizon store and send it back and he added, “Yeah, not today. You will not pull one over on me today, scammer. Sorry.”
Check out his video and see what you think.
@rossyj159
They tried it! #hotellife #workflow #work #scammers #scammeralert
Joshua posted a follow-up video and explained how this particular scam works. He said the shady scammer will hack into someone’s wireless account to get a new phone or file an insurance claim.
They’ll then have the phone mailed to a hotel where they’ve made a reservation under a fake name and have it sent to them from the hotel to create “more degrees of separation.”
@rossyj159
Replying to @user2748995736537588562774846 #hotellife #workflow #work #scammers #scammeralert
Now check out the comments.
One person said he might want to call the postal inspector.
Another viewer said they had the same thing happen to them at their job.
And this TikTokker said he did the right thing.
Scammers are EVERYWHERE these days.
It’s so wild out there.