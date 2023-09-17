‘Yes they go off every time you pass them.’ Landlord Installed Cameras Inside An Apartment That Tells Tenants They’re Being Recorded
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is weird…
What would you do if you walked into the living room in your house and you heard a voice say, “You are now being recorded”?
That’s what happened to a woman named Sky and she posted a video on TikTok and talked about how her landlord installed talking surveillance cameras in her apartment.
The text overlay on Sky’s video says, “Our landlord just installed these. She is out of her ******* mind.”
In the video, she stepped in front of a camera mounted on the wall.
The light on the contraption changed color and a voice said, “Hi, you are currently being recorded.”
The caption to her video reads, “Yes they go off every time you pass them.”
The video shows another camera mounted on the wall of another room in the house.
Creepy!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@skyrobotica
Yes they go off every time you pass them. #landlordfromhell #wtf #paranoid #jail #hell #spy
And here’s how people responded.
This person said they need to get a lawyer.
Another viewer thinks they should just use it as a hat hook.
And this individual said that cameras are allowed in common areas where rooms are rented.
This is absolutely wild.
How did she think this would be okay?