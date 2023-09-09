‘You can see what is right underneath you.’ A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top-Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV
by Matthew Gilligan
Don’t you love when you discover something new about a gadget you own?
I remember when I found the flashlight on my iPhone by accident…it changed my life!
So I can understand the excitement that this woman experienced when she found out that her 2019 Honda CRV has a top-down camera.
Score!
In the video, she said, “If you drive a Honda CR-V, I’m about to blow your mind. I just found a new feature.”
She found out about the camera by accident when she was driving the car in reverse.
She said, “I mean, who knew the CR-V could do a top-down view? You can see what is right underneath you. You know how many times that would have helped me with parking?”
She added, “There’s actually three different settings. If you look closely at the symbol. One of them is like top down, then we have fish eye, and then we have, like, whatever the heck that is.”
Take a look at her video.
Here’s what folks had to say about it.
One person asked how it was possible that she didn’t know this…
This viewer’s car is way too old to have these kinds of gadgets.
And one TikTokker said people need to read their manuals…what a concept!
Let’s give her a round of applause, shall we?