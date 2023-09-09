September 9, 2023 at 10:14 am

‘You can see what is right underneath you.’ A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top-Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

by Matthew Gilligan

Honda CRV Feature TikTok You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Don’t you love when you discover something new about a gadget you own?

I remember when I found the flashlight on my iPhone by accident…it changed my life!

So I can understand the excitement that this woman experienced when she found out that her 2019 Honda CRV has a top-down camera.

Score!

In the video, she said, “If you drive a Honda CR-V, I’m about to blow your mind. I just found a new feature.”

She found out about the camera by accident when she was driving the car in reverse.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.48.08 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “I mean, who knew the CR-V could do a top-down view? You can see what is right underneath you. You know how many times that would have helped me with parking?”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.48.22 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

She added, “There’s actually three different settings. If you look closely at the symbol. One of them is like top down, then we have fish eye, and then we have, like, whatever the heck that is.”

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 4.40.28 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@notacargirlreviews

now ill know how close i actually am #hondacrv #crvgang #notacargirl

♬ original sound – notacargirlreviews

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

One person asked how it was possible that she didn’t know this…

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.48.57 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

This viewer’s car is way too old to have these kinds of gadgets.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.49.14 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said people need to read their manuals…what a concept!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.50.29 PM You can see what is right underneath you. A Woman Accidentally Discovered The Top Down View Camera In Her Honda CRV

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s give her a round of applause, shall we?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter