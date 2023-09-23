‘Your body absorbs it better.’ A Woman Shared A Water Hack That She Says Stops Bathroom Trips On Flights
by Matthew Gilligan
Having to use the bathroom on planes can be pretty annoying, so it’s best to try to limit trips to the lavatory in the air if possible.
And a woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she thinks she knows the secret formula.
And it all comes down to Fiji Water.
The text overlay on her video reads, “A flight attendant told me to always buy Fiji or some sort of alkaline water at the airport for your flight. It prevents you from having to pee as much during flights because your body absorbs it better.”
Straight from the source!
Take a look at her video.
Now check out how folks reacted.
