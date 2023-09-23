September 23, 2023 at 2:32 pm

‘Your body absorbs it better.’ A Woman Shared A Water Hack That She Says Stops Bathroom Trips On Flights

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

Having to use the bathroom on planes can be pretty annoying, so it’s best to try to limit trips to the lavatory in the air if possible.

And a woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she thinks she knows the secret formula.

And it all comes down to Fiji Water.

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

The text overlay on her video reads, “A flight attendant told me to always buy Fiji or some sort of alkaline water at the airport for your flight. It prevents you from having to pee as much during flights because your body absorbs it better.”

Straight from the source!

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

The text overlay also reads, “It prevents you from having to pee as much during flights because your body absorbs it better.”

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

Take a look at her video.

@lauren.erro

Tiny bladder? Try this flying hack! #airlinehacks #wellnesstips #wellnesshack #tinybladder #fyp #flyingtips

♬ original sound – Bella

Now check out how folks reacted.

This person who is a flight attendant made a recommendation.

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

Another individual who works as a background actor is on board with this idea.

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

And one viewer just isn’t buying it.

Source: TikTok/@lauren.erro

So who are we supposed to trust?!

It’s like you can’t trust anything you read on the internet.

Oh well…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter