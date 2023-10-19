‘A couple of weeks ago I realize my mental health is in steep decline.’ His Boss Demanded A Doctor’s Note For Time Off So His Doctor Gave Him The Most Leave Possible
I asked for 3 days off, they asked for a doctor’s note, so I have way more than 3 days off.
“My job is very mentally taxing. I also have my own mental health issues so I try my best to balance, but I just want to help so I get caught up taking more responsibilities than I am actually able to.
So a couple of weeks ago I realize my mental health is in steep decline, I was ignoring the signs to push through, but anyone with mental health issues knows that you can only ignore the signs for so long.
I try to get ahead of a mental crash and talk to my supervisor to tell them that I need 3 days off (W, T, F) and as I had the weekend off after the days I requested I figured that might be enough to get a good rest and reset. I did tell my supervisor why I needed the days (burnout, mental health) and they said they understood and would get back to me.
They contact me back (I say they because right now I technically have 2 supervisors running my division) and say they can probably give me Wed., Thurs., but that they couldn’t give me Fri, I ask if we can do Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday instead and I could work the Friday, have my long weekend and that should still be fine. They say they will get back to me, I get a text soon after to ask me to help cover other shifts. And I obviously can’t, so I decline.
They get back to me the next day.
“We can get your shifts covered for Wednesday and Thursday, but not Tuesday and you have to make up the hours.”
That was the straw. I just broke.
I was asking for a break because I was working too much because it was hard for me to say no. I even call them (they had me on speaker) in tears and explain even further why I need the days, I have been going through trauma therapy and my mental health has been declining.
I had told them that I had spoken to my doctor and that my doctor said I was showing signs of burnout and recommended some days off (which is true, as I had talked to him the day before). All they heard was doctor and said “we need a doctor’s note”.
Okay fine, good thing I have another appointment. I had to work that day just defeated because they couldn’t find anyone to cover my shifts. I talk to my doctor and he says that he can tell I’m in distress and he puts me on 2 weeks of leave immediately.
They did not look pleased when I handed in my doctors note.
That was 2 weeks ago, I went back to the doctor and he extended my leave for AT LEAST another month. Cause you know straw broke the camel’s back and my mental health just went down the drain.
Oh also, when I gave them my doctor’s note with 4 weeks on it, one of them wouldn’t even look at me and the other just said “oh doctor’s note, thanks.””
