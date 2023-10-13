October 13, 2023 at 4:32 am

A Woman Shared Her Hack For Making Hot Dogs At Home That Taste Like Ones At The Ballpark

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

Hot dog lovers, this one is for you!

A mom named Sam posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a simple hack for getting hot dogs at home to taste the same as the ones you enjoy when you go to the ballpark.

Sam started the video by pointing out that the hot dogs you buy at a game usually taste different from the ones you make at home.

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

And there’s an easy solution to fix it!

Sam said, “The reason is because the buns are soft and squishy and steamed.”

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

Sam said the best way to accomplish this is to put hot hot dogs in buns and wrap them up in aluminum foil.

This results in the heat from the hot dog steaming the buns and then you’re off!

She concluded her video by saying, “Voila, baseball hotdogs.”

Bam!

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

Here’s what she had to say.

@shawtgal49

The secret to ballpark hotdogs are the steamed buns #fyp #sahm #brokemom

♬ original sound – Sam

And here’s how folks reacted.

One viewer recommended Nathan’s hot dogs.

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

Another individual shared what their aunt does.

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

And this TikTokker said this woman is like the mom she never had.

Awwwwwwww!

Source: TikTok/@shawtgal49

Gotta try this sometime soon!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter