A Woman Shared Her Hack For Making Hot Dogs At Home That Taste Like Ones At The Ballpark
by Matthew Gilligan
Hot dog lovers, this one is for you!
A mom named Sam posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a simple hack for getting hot dogs at home to taste the same as the ones you enjoy when you go to the ballpark.
Sam started the video by pointing out that the hot dogs you buy at a game usually taste different from the ones you make at home.
And there’s an easy solution to fix it!
Sam said, “The reason is because the buns are soft and squishy and steamed.”
Sam said the best way to accomplish this is to put hot hot dogs in buns and wrap them up in aluminum foil.
This results in the heat from the hot dog steaming the buns and then you’re off!
She concluded her video by saying, “Voila, baseball hotdogs.”
Bam!
Here’s what she had to say.
@shawtgal49
The secret to ballpark hotdogs are the steamed buns #fyp #sahm #brokemom
And here’s how folks reacted.
One viewer recommended Nathan’s hot dogs.
Another individual shared what their aunt does.
And this TikTokker said this woman is like the mom she never had.
Awwwwwwww!
Gotta try this sometime soon!