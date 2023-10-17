October 17, 2023 at 2:44 am

‘American employees make $40,000 less a year than in this other country.’ Woman Said She Gets Better Pay And Benefits Working A Remote Job In A Foreign Country

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

Well, this is disappointing…

A woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral after she told viewers that her remote job pays workers from another country better than its American staff.

She said, “I got a remote job in another country, and if you wanna know how much better other countries are treating their average employees, you’re gonna wanna stay and listen.”

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

The woman said the company she works for operates in two countries and that the non-American workers are paid much more than Americans.

She said, “The American employees, on average, make $40,000 less a year than the employees working in this other country.”

That’s a lot of cash!

She also said that the non-American workers have much better insurance through their jobs.

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

She told viewers the American workers don’t get matching 401(k)s and that she has benefitted from living in the other country where the company operates.

She said, “I’m working in a country that has solicitation laws that protect people and employee protection laws that protect their employees.”

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

Check out what she had to say.

@thatzbananaz

I didn’t even mention how the Americans are required to work weekends, nights, and holidays. and this other country won’t allow a corporation to force employees to work nights weekends or holidays unless they volunteer to do it. this isn’t my dream job. but at this point the dream is not to be an average American employee. #dobetter #beingamerican

♬ original sound – thatzbananaz

Here’s how people responded.

One person asked a good question…

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

Another TikTokker from Australia said they think American employees are treated terribly.

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

And this individual really said a mouthful.

Source: TikTok/@thatzbananaz

In what reality does this company think they’re not going to get found out?

Bad news incoming for them…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter