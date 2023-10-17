‘American employees make $40,000 less a year than in this other country.’ Woman Said She Gets Better Pay And Benefits Working A Remote Job In A Foreign Country
Well, this is disappointing…
A woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral after she told viewers that her remote job pays workers from another country better than its American staff.
She said, “I got a remote job in another country, and if you wanna know how much better other countries are treating their average employees, you’re gonna wanna stay and listen.”
The woman said the company she works for operates in two countries and that the non-American workers are paid much more than Americans.
She said, “The American employees, on average, make $40,000 less a year than the employees working in this other country.”
That’s a lot of cash!
She also said that the non-American workers have much better insurance through their jobs.
She told viewers the American workers don’t get matching 401(k)s and that she has benefitted from living in the other country where the company operates.
She said, “I’m working in a country that has solicitation laws that protect people and employee protection laws that protect their employees.”
Check out what she had to say.
@thatzbananaz
I didn’t even mention how the Americans are required to work weekends, nights, and holidays. and this other country won’t allow a corporation to force employees to work nights weekends or holidays unless they volunteer to do it. this isn’t my dream job. but at this point the dream is not to be an average American employee. #dobetter #beingamerican
Here’s how people responded.
One person asked a good question…
Another TikTokker from Australia said they think American employees are treated terribly.
And this individual really said a mouthful.
In what reality does this company think they’re not going to get found out?
Bad news incoming for them…
