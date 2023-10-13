October 13, 2023 at 1:32 pm

‘At least we know he’s flea free.’ A Man Discovered That He’d Been Using Dog Shampoo On Himself For Over A Month

by Matthew Gilligan

I have a feeling that this is one of the funniest videos you’re going to see for a while.

A woman named Bella posted a video on TikTok that captured her father’s reaction to finding out that he’d been using dog shampoo on his hair for a month.

In the video, you can see a paw print on the shampoo bottle.

The man said, “Oh my god, are you serious? I’m almost done with the whole bottle!”

He then added, “I didn’t see the paw there.”

Viewers can hear laughter in the background and Bella’s father said, “I’m an idiot.”

We feel your pain, sir!

Check out the video.

@bellaamtz

Dad has been using dog shampoo for a WHOLE MONTH😂😂 #jorgetiktok #dogshampoo #madjorge #dogsoftiktok #shampoo #dumbdumb

♬ original sound – Bella

And here’s what people had to say.

This person was amused by one particular line in the video.

Another viewer made a great point.

And this TikTokker thought this guy seemed sweet.

This guy really is so wholesome.

