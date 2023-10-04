October 4, 2023 at 6:20 am

‘Being treated like you’re above everyone else, like you’re this magical figure.’ Guy Get The VIP Treatment On His Vacation And Wonders If Rich People Always Feel Like This

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Let’s get real: people who are REALLY wealthy live very different lives than the rest of us.

And if you’re suddenly thrust into that world, it can be pretty disorienting.

That’s what happened to a makeup artist named Kylee who flew from New Zealand to Australia for work and was given the VIP treatment.

Kylee flew business-class and then was put up in a fancy hotel for his work trip…and the habits of wealthy people that he got a taste of left him puzzled.

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Where’s the soup?!?!

Well, it turns out soup came in a pitcher that he was supposed to pour into a bowl that was filled with garnish.

Okay…

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Kylee also talked about his experiences with champagne and getting a hot towel on his flight.

He said, “It’s just a bunch of little **** that I don’t get.”

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Take a look at his video.

@kyleefleekmakeup

why do rich ppl live such a confusing life or like.. am i just stupid 💀

♬ original sound – ✨ Kylee Fleek ✨

Kylee posted a follow-up video and talked to viewers about his experience with ordering room service…and it’s pretty entertaining.

He said, “I don’t know if I could ******* live like that. Like, being treated like you’re above everyone else, like you’re this magical figure that needs to be served. Like, **** that.”

Take a look.

@kyleefleekmakeup

Replying to @🐺Miranda more rich ppl fancy pancy shit that shook me 💀

♬ original sound – ✨ Kylee Fleek ✨

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer has some pretty strong feelings about this.

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Another individual thinks his rich person voice is pretty hilarious.

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

And this TikTokker knows what that pitcher is for, FYI.

Source: TikTok/@kyleefleekmakeup

Yeah…. but I still wanna be rich, though…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter