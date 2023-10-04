‘Being treated like you’re above everyone else, like you’re this magical figure.’ Guy Get The VIP Treatment On His Vacation And Wonders If Rich People Always Feel Like This
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s get real: people who are REALLY wealthy live very different lives than the rest of us.
And if you’re suddenly thrust into that world, it can be pretty disorienting.
That’s what happened to a makeup artist named Kylee who flew from New Zealand to Australia for work and was given the VIP treatment.
Kylee flew business-class and then was put up in a fancy hotel for his work trip…and the habits of wealthy people that he got a taste of left him puzzled.
Where’s the soup?!?!
Well, it turns out soup came in a pitcher that he was supposed to pour into a bowl that was filled with garnish.
Okay…
Kylee also talked about his experiences with champagne and getting a hot towel on his flight.
He said, “It’s just a bunch of little **** that I don’t get.”
Take a look at his video.
@kyleefleekmakeup
why do rich ppl live such a confusing life or like.. am i just stupid 💀
Kylee posted a follow-up video and talked to viewers about his experience with ordering room service…and it’s pretty entertaining.
He said, “I don’t know if I could ******* live like that. Like, being treated like you’re above everyone else, like you’re this magical figure that needs to be served. Like, **** that.”
Take a look.
@kyleefleekmakeup
Replying to @🐺Miranda more rich ppl fancy pancy shit that shook me 💀
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer has some pretty strong feelings about this.
Another individual thinks his rich person voice is pretty hilarious.
And this TikTokker knows what that pitcher is for, FYI.
Yeah…. but I still wanna be rich, though…