‘Don’t do anything except report and delete.’ A Woman Warned People About Scam Texts From UPS And The U.S. Postal Service
It’s time for another heads-up about a scam you need to keep your eyes peeled for!
And today it comes to us from a woman who warned that this particular scam could result in identity theft AND bank accounts being drained if people aren’t careful.
The woman posted a TikTok video and told viewers to be vigilant about text messages from scammers who are posting as workers for UPS, FedEx, or the United States Postal Service (USPS).
She showed viewers various screenshots of what some of these scam texts might look like and she said, “If you get any type of message like this. do not reply. Don’t do anything except report and delete.”
She said that UPS and the USPS will never text you and if there actually is something wrong with your shipping address, your package will be sent back to you.
She pointed out that you can sign up for text notifications about packages with different companies, but she added, “I don’t think that they text you for stuff like this.”
The USPS warns on its website about this kind of activity and said, “USPS will not send customers text messages or emails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will NOT contain a link.”
So keep that in mind!
Take a look at what she had to say.
