‘Don’t snitch on her!’ A Man Caught His Roommate Using AI To Answer Questions During A Job Interview

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

Hey, do what you gotta do…

That’s my philosophy when it comes to trying to land a job and it looks like this woman and I have something in common!

A guy named Aidan put his roommate on blast in a viral TikTok video that showed her sitting at a table and using AI software to help out with answers during a job interview.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Caught my housemate using AI to give her answers DURING job interview!”

The video zooms in on her phone that shows an app called aiApply opened.

The video showed Aidan’s roommate repeating the answer on her screen like a pro during her interview.

Hey, whatever works!

The app generates an answer to a question one of the interviewers has just asked. As the response appears on the screen, Aiden’s housemate can be heard repeating the answer in a calm and professional voice.

Here’s the video.

@aidancramer

Caught my housemate cheating during a job interview! #JobInterviewTips #AIPower #InterviewHacks #TechMagic #NextGenTools #InterviewSecrets #SpyCamReveal

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

And here’s how people responded.

This person said he better not snitch on her.

Another viewer said she deserves to get the job.

And this TikTok user said they’re going to take tips from the woman in the video.

This is just a good idea, in general.

Any help during job interviews is worth it b/c there’s a lot of money riding on these things.

