‘Everyone here is faking it.’ Woman Quit Her High-Paying Job Because She Had No Idea What She Was Doing
by Matthew Gilligan
Some things just aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…
And in this case, it sounds like working for one of the “Big Four” accounting firms is one of those things.
A woman named Sabrina posted a video on TikTok and explained why she left a high-paying corporate gig.
She said, “So last week I posted that I resigned from a job at a Big Rour company. Let me tell you guys why I left EY [Ernst & Young].”
Sabrina said that she liked her colleagues but, after working there for a year, she decided that she was incredibly unhappy at the job.
Sabrina then said, “That’s when it hit me: I don’t understand accounting, I don’t like what I am doing.”
She said she realized she didn’t want to train new employees and assume more leadership responsibilities and this led to sleepless nights and anxiety.
She said that she “faked it for a year” at the job and, even though others at the company said that “everyone here is faking it,” she decided it was time to quit.
Here’s what she had to say.
Maybe big finance jobs aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.
Sure sounds like it, huh?