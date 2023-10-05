‘Everyone’s already been using my photos quite happily for profile pictures.’ Photographer Refused To Send Pictures Until She’s Paid In Full. Is She Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone who has ever owned their own business knows that doing favors for family and friends always has the potential to be a sticky situation.
OP is a photographer, and when her brother-in-law called saying that his mom’s wedding photog had dropped out at the last minute, she jumped into help.
I 24 female, did a last minute favour for friend of mine for his mums wedding,little bit of back story for you.
I love doing photography I always have and I always will. while I was out with my friends I was unexpectedly called by my brother in law, I don’t usually get a call from him so when I saw he was calling I answered and asked if everything was okay.. he had explained the situation about the previous photographer dropping out last minute at 6pm on the NIGHT BEFORE THE WEDDING! and asked me to help and I would be paid by a certain date.
I agreed and travelled 4 hours with my camera and laptop up to this wedding venue to take photos for the bride and groom.
They had an agreement as far as when and how much she would get paid, but after the event, that payment date got pushed back – and ended up being a little bit flexible, besides.
Until today I found out I’m not being paid till much later in the month.. if not next month, so I sat and had thought about and came to the conclusion that I wouldn’t send any photos
I then explained this to my friend and he was unaware of a date being set for payment and only the amount, until I’d showed him that part of the conversation we had between each other.
OP decided to withhold more photos until she had been paid in full, since they were already posting the ones she had sent without paying for them.
So now I’ve been called a jerk for refusing to send any photos over until payment has been made in full by given date but everyone’s already been using my photos quite happily for profile pictures and cover photos from the few I had already sent over, not to mention I’d already been hounded by people for said photos as they needed them asap?
Her BIL isn’t mad (yet) but the bride and groom aren’t happy, and OP is wondering if she’s overreacting.
I feel the whole situation is about to put a divide between me and my friend when I don’t want it too but AITA for refusing to send anymore photos until payment has been made or am I overreacting?
Reddit’s here to tell her the truth!
The top commenter wonders whether or not payment is one reason the original photographer bowed out.
This person says that no way is she going to get paid if she sends the pictures.
It sound as if some people have been there before.
They say she should stop working on them, too.
This person is worried they’re trying to take advantage of of their relationship.
Everyone knows how this is going to turn out. Sadly.
There wasn’t much chance of it going right from the moment she took that call.
