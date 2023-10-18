Google’s New AI Will Help You Live Your Life With Tutoring, Budgeting And Planning Tools
by Trisha Leigh
There are countless people around who will give you advice on the best way to live your life. How to be happiest, most productive, whatever – there’s a podcast for that.
Now, you can add AI to the list of “people” who have all of the answers.
The technology comes from the Google-owned DeepMind AI lab, and is said to contain a “life advice” tool.
I have no idea how a computer who has never been human nor alive can give advice on navigating the experience, but hey. Maybe that actually helps it have better perspective.
Probably not, though, as less than a year ago users of the AI systems reported “diminished health and well-being” and a “loss of agency” after taking said advice.
Another Google product, Bard, is barred from providing legal, financial, or medical advice to its users.
Murky ethics aside, Google and DeepMind are said to be moving ahead with testing their product. They have assembled teams that include experts in various fields in order to train their AI as far as advice on a wide range of topics.
Google is also working on a tutoring tool, a budgeting and planning tool, and is defending its efforts to keep going.
“This is a critical step in building safe and helpful technology.”
Not to pick on Google, because every tech company is surely working to come out of top of this “AI arms race.”
With people already dependent on and addicted to technology, maybe it’s not such a stress that folks would be ok taking advice from it, as well.
